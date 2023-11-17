Who's Playing

Life-Pacific Warriors @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Life-Pacific 0-1, CSNorthridge 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California



What to Know

After three games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They will take on the Life-Pacific Warriors at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. CSNorthridge might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition, a fact CSNorthridge proved. They walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Life-Pacific had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Thunderbirds on the road and fell 108-73. Life-Pacific was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-27.

The Matadors now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Warriors, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Life-Pacific struggles in that department as they've been averaging 22 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for CSNorthridge against Life-Pacific in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 as the team secured a 76-50 win. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will Life-Pacific turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.