Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between CSNorthridge and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against Montana State.

CSNorthridge entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Montana State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Montana State 5-5, CSNorthridge 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the CSNorthridge Matadors at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Montana State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 89-88 victory over the Thunderbirds. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge made the experts look like fools on Tuesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of UCLA. They snuck past the Bruins with a 76-72 victory. The win was nothing new for CSNorthridge as they're now sitting on three straight.

CSNorthridge's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mahmoud Fofana led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fofana has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Keonte Jones, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The victory got the Bobcats back to even at 5-5. As for the Matadors, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Montana State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. It's a different story for CSNorthridge, though, as they've been averaging only 4.8 threes per game. Given Montana State's sizeable advantage in that area, CSNorthridge will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a solid 6-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Matadors, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

