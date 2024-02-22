Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: UC Davis 15-11, CSNorthridge 17-10

What to Know

UC Davis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Coming off a loss in a game UC Davis was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Aggies came up short against the Highlanders and fell 67-61.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, CSNorthridge's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 87-73 to the Beach.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-11. As for the Matadors, their loss dropped their record down to 17-10.

UC Davis took their win against the Matadors when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 95-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.