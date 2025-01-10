Halftime Report

UC Irvine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CSNorthridge 41-24.

UC Irvine entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will CSNorthridge step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: UC Irvine 13-2, CSNorthridge 11-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against CSNorthridge since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Anteaters come in on three and the Matadors on four.

UC Irvine is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since November 4, 2024 on Saturday. They blew past UC Riverside 81-57. With that victory, the Anteaters brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge hadn't done well against UC Davis recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. CSNorthridge rang in the new year with a 73-61 win over UC Davis.

UC Irvine's victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. As for CSNorthridge, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC Irvine took their win against CSNorthridge in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 89-64. In that contest, UC Irvine amassed a halftime lead of 47-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

UC Irvine is a 4.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.