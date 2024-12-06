Halftime Report

CSNorthridge and UC Riverside have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-31, CSNorthridge has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If CSNorthridge keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, UC Riverside will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: UC Riverside 4-4, CSNorthridge 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Matadors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Saturday, CSNorthridge needed a bit of extra time to put away Montana State. They skirted past the Bobcats 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Matadors have posted since March 13th.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Riverside last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to Idaho.

CSNorthridge's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for UC Riverside, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CSNorthridge has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 48% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Riverside, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, UC Riverside will need to find a way to close that gap.

CSNorthridge beat UC Riverside 76-70 in their previous matchup back in February. Will CSNorthridge repeat their success, or does UC Riverside have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.