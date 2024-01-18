Who's Playing
UCSB Gauchos @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: UCSB 10-6, CSNorthridge 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Last Saturday, the Matadors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans, taking the game 76-71. The victory was just what CSNorthridge needed coming off of a 95-75 loss in their prior match.
UCSB aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 85-76.
The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their win bumped their record up to 10-6.
Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, CSNorthridge is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
CSNorthridge is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 154.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Feb 04, 2023 - CSNorthridge 72 vs. UCSB 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - UCSB 72 vs. CSNorthridge 52
- Mar 01, 2022 - UCSB 70 vs. CSNorthridge 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCSB 72 vs. CSNorthridge 45
- Jan 23, 2021 - UCSB 80 vs. CSNorthridge 66
- Jan 22, 2021 - UCSB 105 vs. CSNorthridge 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - CSNorthridge 79 vs. UCSB 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - CSNorthridge 83 vs. UCSB 75
- Mar 14, 2019 - UCSB 71 vs. CSNorthridge 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - UCSB 76 vs. CSNorthridge 74