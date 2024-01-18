Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: UCSB 10-6, CSNorthridge 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Matadors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans, taking the game 76-71. The victory was just what CSNorthridge needed coming off of a 95-75 loss in their prior match.

UCSB aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 85-76.

The Matadors are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their win bumped their record up to 10-6.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, CSNorthridge is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.