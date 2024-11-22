The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will look to earn their first win of the season when they take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in the first round of the 2024 Homewood Suites Classic on Friday. CSU Bakersfield defeated Fresno State 74-56 on Saturday, while Florida Gulf Coast dropped a 63-61 decision at Drake that same day. The Roadrunners (3-1), who finished ninth in the Big West Conference at 8-12 and 13-19 overall in 2023-24, are 1-2 on neutral courts since the start of last year. The Eagles (0-4), who tied for sixth in the Atlantic Sun Conference at 8-8 and were 14-18 overall a year ago, are 0-3 on neutral courts since last November.

Tip-off from Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest CSU Bakersfield vs. FGCU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 131.5.

CSU Bakersfield vs. FGCU spread: Florida Gulf Coast -5.5



CSU Bakersfield vs. FGCU over/under: 131.5 points

CSU Bakersfield vs. FGCU money line: CS Bakersfield +193, FGCU -240

CSB: The Roadrunners have covered the spread in 17 of their last 30 games (+4.90 units)

FGCU: The Eagles have hit the game total under in 18 of their last 29 games (+5.90 units)

Why you should back Florida Gulf Coast

Fifth-year senior Keeshawn Kellman, who is in his second year with the program after three years at Princeton, is one of four players averaging nine points or more. In four starts, Kellman is averaging 13.8 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one assist in 26.8 minutes. He is connecting on 69.4% of his field goals, including both of his 3-pointers, and 60% of his free throws. He narrowly missed a double-double in a 67-51 loss at TCU on Nov. 8, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Senior guard Dallion Johnson, also in his second year in the program after spending three years at Penn State, is off to a solid start to the season. In four starts, he is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 32 minutes. In a 73-64 loss at UNC Greensboro on Nov. 4, he poured in 15 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists. He had 13 points and two rebounds in a 74-65 to St. Bonaventure on Nov. 13.

Why you should back CSU Bakersfield

Junior guard Corey Stephenson is off to a fast start to the season. He is among the team's statistical leaders and is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23.5 minutes of action. He is coming off a near double-double in the win over Fresno State. In that game, he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 86-73 loss at California on Nov. 4.

Junior guard Jemel Jones has been a spark plug off the bench. In four games, he is averaging a team-high 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in just 23 minutes. He scored a season-high 25 points and added two assists in an 86-81 win over North Dakota State on Nov. 11. He is coming off a 13-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort in the win over Fresno State.

