D.J. Cooper fails FIBA drug test for using pregnant girlfriend's urine, reportedly suspended for two years

This is certainly something that you don't see every day.

According to EuroHoops and RTV, former Ohio University standout D.J. Cooper received a two-year suspension from FIBA in 2018 after it was revealed that he used his pregnant girlfriend's urine instead of his own to try and pass a drug test.

The test results showed that Cooper had gHC in his system, which is a hormone that the placenta produces during pregnancy. FIBA elected to suspend Cooper for fraud because he provided a sample that wasn't his.

At the time, Cooper was attempting to play for the Bosnian national team and passing a drug test is a mandatory part of the process. He will be suspended until June 24, 2020 at which point he can continue playing professional basketball overseas if he chooses to.

In the past, Cooper has played for the Greek team, Panathinaikos, who are in the EuroLeague. In addition, Cooper has also suited up for Monaco on two different occasions, but hasn't played professionally since 2017. In 2017, Cooper announced that he was taking a hiatus from playing basketball for family reasons.

Prior to playing overseas, the Illinois native played at Ohio University from 2009 to 2013 and averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 38.0 percent from the field. Following a strong career in the college basketball world, Cooper went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft.