The two-time defending champions have fallen.

After leading much of their second-round NCAA Tournament game against Florida, Dan Hurley and the Huskies ran out of steam in the face of the Gators' offensive firepower — and a senior guard, Walter Clayton, who refused to let his team fall.

With that, one of the most remarkable runs by any program in the 2000s comes to an end. While the Huskies' season is over, Hurley has built a powerhouse in Storrs. UConn will remain a force for years to come.

Now, Hurley and his staff begin the climb back to the Final Four and a shot at another national title in 2026. Who's leaving? Who has decisions to make? Who's returning, who's arriving, and what are UConn's priorities in the transfer portal?

Say goodbye to …

Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson.

UConn won't lose much in terms of numbers, but Diarra meant far more to the program than his stats suggest. The Huskies' primary ball handler and creator, Diarra brought an edge, a toughness and an obvious love for playing under Hurley.

Johnson, a rim-running big who offered some shot-blocking ability, was limited offensively but became a reliable lob threat and finisher. He embraced his role and stuck to what worked.

Decisions to make …

Three Huskies — Solo Ball, Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley — have legitimate pro decisions ahead.

Ball, a top-50 recruit out of high school, made major strides as a sophomore and impressed NBA scouts. As UConn's leading scorer, he shot efficiently from deep and created off the bounce. He's likely on the first-round bubble and will want to test the waters.

Karaban, who tested the waters last spring, is likely to do so again. A bit of a tweener at the NBA level, the All-Big East forward faces a tough choice. Another college season may not change how the NBA sees him — but returning could cement his place as a UConn legend and get him a pretty good NIL package.

McNeeley is likely gone. The former five-star and McDonald's All-American is projected by some as a lottery pick. At 6-foot-7, his size and shooting intrigue NBA front offices. Despite missing time with an injury, he still earned Big East Freshman of the Year and third-team All-Big East honors.

What's next for UConn after early March Madness exit? Three massive pivot points for Dan Hurley's offseason Isaac Trotter

Welcome back …

Just weeks ago, Hurley went viral for saying on 60 Minutes that 50% of his team — or more — could hit the portal. Credit to him for saying the quiet part out loud. While Isaiah Abraham, Aidan Mahaney, Ahmad Nowell, Tarris Reed, Jayden Ross, Youssouf Singare and Jaylin Stewart are all eligible to return, the odds of everyone coming back are slim.

Retaining the most impactful players will be key, and Reed and Stewart top that list. They played the most minutes, made the biggest impact and have the clearest roles moving forward.

A Michigan transfer, Reed started just one game but was highly productive in limited minutes. He's a strong, efficient finisher and elite rebounder who would be tough to replace if he leaves.

Stewart, a sophomore from Seattle, doesn't have eye-popping stats but plays a valuable role. He's tough, versatile, improving as a shooter and adaptable in both big and small lineups. Keeping him happy — and on the roster — is a priority.

Say hello to …

Recent success has paid off on the recruiting trail. UConn's incoming high school class — Darius Adams, Jacob Furphy, Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe — ranks No. 3 nationally, according to 247Sports.

The highest-rated of the four, Mullins is a McDonald's All-American with elite shooting ability. At 6-foot-5, he's a bouncy athlete who competes hard and attacks the rim.

Adams, also a McDonald's All-American and top-25 prospect, is a skilled combo guard who has faced high-level competition. He could see minutes at all three perimeter spots.

Reibe, a seven-footer from Germany, is the third incoming All-American. He has a strong frame and face-up skill that gives him a unique offensive ceiling.

Furphy, a four-star wing from Australia, rounds out the group and could give UConn another capable perimeter shooter.

Athletic big, versatile four, point guard

Replacing Diarra should be UConn's top offseason priority. If Nowell returns, he could grow into that role, but he's still unproven. An experienced, ready-to-play point guard could make a major difference next season.

Assuming Reed returns, he and Reibe offer plenty of size — but neither is a natural rim protector or elite athlete. UConn could use an athletic big who can run the floor, finish lobs and defend the paint.

Whether or not Karaban returns, adding a stretch four is wise. If Karaban is back, he's a matchup problem. If he's gone, UConn needs to fill a massive hole.

With draft decisions looming and portal movement inevitable, there will be no shortage of offseason headlines as Hurley reloads for another run.