UConn and coach Dan Hurley's quest to win a third consecutive NCAA championship will be covered with a behind-the-scenes look Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" with a fitting segment name for college basketball's most quirky coach: "A Method to his Madness." The segment will provide a look at the Huskies' bid to three-peat with insight from Hurley as he and his Huskies forge into March after winning back-to-back national titles.

The show will air at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.

Among the topics discussed include his maniacal preparation for games, managing a changing roster and an introspective look back at a viral moment earlier this season in which he yelled at an official for turning his back on him because he is the "best coach in the f------ sport."

"I'm complex," Hurley says in the interview with CBS correspondent Jon Wertheim. "Now listen, I had no idea that -- if I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I woulda said it. But I'm embarrassed."

The interview with Hurley also includes a sit-down with his wife, Andrea, who has been an instrumental piece not just in Hurley's life, but also in UConn's rise to the top of the sport. Andrea and Dan debated, and ultimately rejected, advances from the Los Angeles Lakers last summer to remain at UConn.

Matt Norlander spoke with Andrea last fall and said the decision to return to UConn was spurred at least in part by an intense desire to chase history with a potential three-peat at stake. That desire oozes into every part of his life on and off the floor as detailed in depth in the "60 Minutes" segment.

UConn is chasing history not seen since John Wooden's UCLA Bruins with a chance to win three consecutive national championships in men's college basketball. UConn is 21-9 on the season leading into the weekend and a projected No. 8 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket.