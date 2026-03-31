UConn coach Dan Hurley was at the center of a late-game exchange with referee Roger Ayers in the final seconds of Sunday's dramatic Elite Eight win against Duke, but the official involved said there was nothing to it.

After Braylon Mullins knocked down the go-ahead shot with 0.4 seconds remaining, officials went to the monitor to confirm how much time was left. As Ayers walked over toward the UConn bench, Hurley -- with a smug-ish look and his sport coat slipping off his right shoulder -- leaned in and made brief forehead-to-forehead contact as Ayers explained the situation.

A clip of the sequence quickly spread on social media, prompting debate over whether Hurley's actions should have drawn a technical foul, which could have given Duke two free throws with 0.4 seconds left. Some argued that any contact with an official in such a moment would normally trigger a penalty, particularly given the stakes of an Elite Eight game.

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According to Ayers, the moment didn't register as an issue.

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said he spoke with Ayers afterward and said the referee "literally didn't know what I was talking about" when asked about the exchange. Greenberg said he also spoke with Hurley, who added he had no issue with Ayers and was simply reacting to the celebration.

Hurley has long been known for his animated sideline behavior. He has previously been fined and ejected for interactions with officials, and his high-energy demeanor often draws attention during critical moments. That history likely contributed to the widespread reaction online, even in an instance where Ayers reported no concern.

The game itself was arguably the most dramatic finish of this year's NCAA Tournament. UConn erased a 19-point deficit and pulled out a victory over No. 1 overall seed Duke, securing a spot in the Final Four.

The Huskies forced a turnover shortly after the Blue Devils' inbound pass when freshman Cayden Boozer attempted to throw the ball into the front-court. Mullins scooped the loose ball near mid-court, quickly found teammate Alex Karaban and then received it back in stride. Without hesitation, Mullins let a 33-foot jumper fly, putting UConn ahead.

With the victory, UConn moves on to the Final Four in Indianapolis, just a short distance from Mullins' hometown in Indiana. The Huskies are now in position to win a third national championship in four seasons under Hurley, who led them to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.