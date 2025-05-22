At his NC State introductory press conference, Will Wade confidently stated, "We are going to win and do it quickly." He certainly wasn't kidding. Wade landed his biggest transfer portal addition yet, nabbing former Texas Tech standout Darrion Williams.

Williams -- who entered the NBA Draft after the season but withdrew his name May 20 -- was the No. 6 transfer available, according to 247Sports' transfer rankings, and is the seventh player heading to Raleigh via the transfer portal.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, is a talented, versatile scorer who has increased his points per game from 7.6 as a freshman at Nevada to 11.6 with the Red Raiders in 2023-24 to 15.1 last season. While his 3-point percentage dipped to 34% in 2024-25, he is a career 38% 3-point shooter. He also finished second on the Red Raiders in rebounds per game (5.5) and assists per game (3.6), a testament to his well-rounded skill set.

Williams stepped up in the NCAA Tournament, leading the Red Raiders to their third-ever Elite Eight. After 13 points in the Round of 64 against UNC Wilmington, Williams scored 28 points against Drake, posted 20 points and nine rebounds in a comeback win over Arkansas and had 23 points in a loss to eventual champion Florida.

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, had this to say about Williams:

Williams has evolved from an undersized four-man in high school to a versatile and efficient big wing of sorts who can hunt mismatches from different spots on the floor. At 6-foot-6 with a still thicker natural build, he compensates for what he may lack in quickness or explosiveness with strength, intellect, and skill. He can post-up, put the ball on the floor in both directions, pick-and-pop, and play out of all types of offensive actions. His ability to read the game is very advanced.

Rebuilt roster

Though Williams is the highest-ranked transfer Wade has added this offseason, he's just one of several impressive additions. NC State's transfer class also features former Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux and former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman. Wade also brought Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed over from his previous stop, McNeese State.

The seven additions help offset 10 former NC State players who have transferred or are currently in the transfer portal. The Wolfpack also have three high-school recruits incoming, headlined by Matt Able, the No. 28 player in the Class of 2025.