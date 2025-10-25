LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer set a high bar to clear, as the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects from the Class of 2025 each dropped more than 30 points in their exhibition debuts this week.

But if anyone was wondering why neither of them closed the cycle as the No. 1 player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, Darryn Peterson provided the answer on Friday night. In his first game in a Kansas uniform, the 6-foot-6 freshman guard put on a show as the No. 19 Jayhawks took down No. 11 Louisville 90-82 in an exhibition game.

The result won't be recorded on either team's ledger and Peterson's 26 points and five steals in 25 minutes won't be counted in official statistics, but what transpired at the KFC Yum! Center will only elevate what's expected of Peterson and the Jayhawks in the 2025-26 season.

"He played about perfect in the first half offensively," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Just seven times since the introduction of the 3-point line has a Kansas player made six or more 3-pointers in a road game against a ranked opponent, per Stathead.

Peterson did it in one half.

No Kansas player has ever recorded six 3-pointers and five steals in a single game. Peterson did it in his exhibition debut.

On the road. Against a top-15 opponent.

The Canton, Ohio, native dropped seven points in a span of just over two minutes before the first media timeout and reached 24 points in the first half as the Jayhawks opened up a 46-30 lead. The only thing that could slow him down was a bout with cramps that began around halftime as Peterson exerted himself in a college game for the first time.

"I've got to be able to put two halves together," Peterson said. "I started off hot and then my body kind of started shutting down on me. So I've got to go back to the drawing board on that. But I'm just happy we won."

Peterson said his first taste of high-major college basketball was "definitely way more intense than anything I've been through so far."

Much of that intensity was dictated by the Jayhawks, who entered with a chip on their shoulder.

Kansas' No. 19 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll is its worst preseason position since the 2008-09 season and marks the first time since the 2011-12 campaign that the Jayhawks are not a preseason top-10 team. On the heels of three consecutive first weekend exits from the NCAA Tournament, greatness is no longer assumed for Kansas.

The program hasn't been its usual, elite self since winning the 2022 national championship. At a time when the Big 12 has become tougher at the top, the Jayhawks have played into the hands of the league's defensively rugged competition with rudderless offense.

Peterson showed Friday why he could be the answer.

"We've been going against each other in practice for months now," Peterson said. "We were just ready to go against someone else. We were super hyped up for this game. They had them ranked ahead of us, so we came in as underdogs and got the win. That was the big thing for us."

In the end, though, Self viewed the game for what it was: an exhibition. Though the outcome was not yet decided, Peterson exited for good with 4:53 remaining after logging just 25 minutes. There may not be a real game this season when he logs less time on the floor.

But even in a relatively limited sample size, Peterson showed more than enough to wow the numerous NBA scouts in attendance. He was 9 of 15 from the floor and the degree of difficulty on some of the makes was striking.

What Self thought of Peterson's performance

As great as Peterson was, Self suggested the game failed to showcase his full repertoire of abilities. Peterson had two assists and five turnovers, belying the fact that he'll be a prime distributor (and off-ball distraction) for the Jayhawks as well -- not just an on-ball scorer.

"He can play, and he can play without the ball," Self said. "He can play to create offense for others. He didn't in the first half tonight because we needed him to go score and that's what he did. He was on a little bit of a heater there. He's a guard that can see, he can force help and get somebody a shot most every possession."

Peterson's 6-of-10 mark from 3-point range in a hostile road environment was particularly impressive given in comparison to fellow five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. Louisville's prized freshman struggled, failing to hit a shot from the floor until the 13:12 mark of the second half.

Brown's 2-of-15 performance, though disappointing, was understandable. As it turns out, playing in front of 15,885 fans against a top-20 opponent in your first college basketball game action is challenging. That obvious truth made Peterson's performance all the more impressive.

Freshman of the Year race will be intense

Boozer's 33 points and 12 rebounds were impressive in Duke's exhibition debut. But they came in 31 minutes at home against a UCF team that is projected to finish at the bottom of the Big 12. Dybantsa's 30 points and seven rebounds were impressive, but they came in 32 minutes against a Nebraska team that is expected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten.

First impressions for fantastic freshmen

How the top three recruits in the Class of 2025 performed in their first exhibition games this week.

No. 1 Darryn Peterson, Kansas: Friday at Louisville (W 90-82)

FG 3PT FG REB PTS 9-15 6-10 4 26



No. 2 AJ Dybantsa, BYU: Oct. 18 vs. Nebraska (L 90-89)

FG 3PT FG REB PTS 10-19 2-4 7 30

No. 3 Cameron Boozer, Duke: Tue. vs. UCF (W 96-71)

FG 3PT FG REB PTS 12-19 4-7 12 33

Peterson's outburst came on the road came in less time against a team expected to contend for the ACC title. He was the No. 1 overall prospect for a reason, and he backed it up in his first showcase opportunity.

The last Kansas player to make six 3-pointers in a road game against a ranked opponent was Ochai Agbaji in 2022 during the season he was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after leading KU to the NCAA Tournament title. It's only October, but all the signs were there against Louisville of Peterson being a force capable of getting the Jayhawks back to that realm.

"He's a special talent," Louisville coach Pat Kelsey said. "He's got great size and length and athleticism. Quick burst with the ball, terrific shot-maker. He plays with a lot of bravado. He's really good."

