Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Boston U. 4-6, Dartmouth 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boston U. Terriers will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edward Leede Arena. Boston U. pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Big Green.

Last Sunday, the Terriers earned a 73-59 victory over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Big Green couldn't handle the Red Foxes on Saturday and fell 63-53. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dartmouth in their matchups with Marist: they've now lost four in a row.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Big Green, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 67-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dartmouth is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Dartmouth.