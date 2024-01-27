Who's Playing
Brown Bears @ Dartmouth Big Green
Current Records: Brown 5-13, Dartmouth 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
Brown is 8-2 against Dartmouth since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Despite being away, Brown is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Brown pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Big Red.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-51 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.8% worse than the opposition.
The Bears' defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-13. As for the Big Green, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.
Brown was able to grind out a solid victory over Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 73-61. Does Brown have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Brown is a 3.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 133 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Brown 73 vs. Dartmouth 61
- Jan 07, 2023 - Brown 77 vs. Dartmouth 70
- Feb 05, 2022 - Brown 62 vs. Dartmouth 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Dartmouth 58 vs. Brown 46
- Mar 07, 2020 - Brown 70 vs. Dartmouth 58
- Feb 07, 2020 - Brown 67 vs. Dartmouth 65
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brown 68 vs. Dartmouth 65
- Feb 01, 2019 - Brown 60 vs. Dartmouth 58
- Feb 17, 2018 - Dartmouth 66 vs. Brown 63
- Jan 26, 2018 - Brown 64 vs. Dartmouth 62