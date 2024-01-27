Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Brown 5-13, Dartmouth 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brown is 8-2 against Dartmouth since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Brown pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Big Red.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Their bruising 76-51 defeat to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.8% worse than the opposition.

The Bears' defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-13. As for the Big Green, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Brown beat Dartmouth 73-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Brown repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.