Cornell Big Red @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Cornell 14-3, Dartmouth 5-12

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Cornell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cornell Big Red and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leede Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Cornell's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-68. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 25.4% better than the opposition, as Cornell's was.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They managed a 75-71 win over the Bears. The victory was just what Dartmouth needed coming off of a 76-51 loss in their prior contest.

The Big Red's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.8 points per game. As for the Big Green, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.3 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 60.9 points per game. The only thing between Cornell and another offensive beatdown is Dartmouth. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Cornell was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 95-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.