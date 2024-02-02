Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Cornell 14-3, Dartmouth 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Cornell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leede Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Cornell's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-68. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 25.4% better than the opposition, as Cornell's was.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth came into Saturday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past the Bears with a 75-71 win on Saturday. The victory was just what Dartmouth needed coming off of a 76-51 defeat in their prior game.

The Big Red pushed their record up to 14-3 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.8 points per game. As for the Big Green, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots this season. Given Cornell's sizable advantage in that area, the Big Green will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Cornell shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This contest will be Dartmouth's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Odds

Cornell is a big 10.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.