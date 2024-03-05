Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Harvard 14-12, Dartmouth 5-21

How To Watch

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Leede Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Dartmouth does have the home-court advantage, but Harvard is expected to win by 6.5 points.

Harvard lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-60 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Harvard in their matchups with Yale: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 89-67 defeat at the hands of the Bears. Dartmouth found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

The Crimson have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-21.

Harvard strolled past Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 77-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Harvard since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Harvard is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.