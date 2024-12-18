Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Le Moyne 4-8, Dartmouth 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Le Moyne has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Dartmouth Big Green at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Leede Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Le Moyne is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 13, 2023 on Saturday. They blew past SUNY-Delhi, posting a 106-51 win. With that victory, the Dolphins brought their scoring average up to 76.4 points per game.

Le Moyne was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 92-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of UMass Lowell.

Le Moyne's win bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Dartmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Le Moyne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Le Moyne against Dartmouth when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 80-54 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Le Moyne since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.