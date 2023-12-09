Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Marist 4-2, Dartmouth 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

Marist is 3-0 against Dartmouth since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Marist Red Foxes will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 4:00 p.m. ET at Edward Leede Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Marist waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 70-56.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 76-64 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as Dartmouth did.

Their wins bumped the Red Foxes to 4-2 and the Jaspers to 4-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Dartmouth is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Dartmouth is a slight 1-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Marist has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 8 years.