Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: New Hamp. 6-3, Dartmouth 1-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Edward Leede Arena. Despite being away, New Hamp. is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Sunday, the Wildcats earned a 80-71 win over the Lions. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New Hamp.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 73-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Great Danes.

The Wildcats' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Big Green, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, winning 70-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Hamp. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Dartmouth.