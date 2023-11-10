Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: UMass Lowell 1-0, Dartmouth 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Edward Leede Arena. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a victory while Dartmouth will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMass Lowell gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 96-51 win over the Raiders. With UMass Lowell ahead 50-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: the Big Green lost to the Blue Devils, and the Big Green lost bad. The score wound up at 92-54. Dartmouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-21.

The losing side was boosted by Dusan Neskovic, who earned 23 points.

The River Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Big Green, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, UMass Lowell is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 19-10 record against the spread.

UMass Lowell came up short against Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, falling 80-75. Can UMass Lowell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.