The Dartmouth Big Green look to win their third game in a row when they take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a non-conference matchup on Friday morning. Dartmouth is coming off an 89-64 win over Holy Cross on Tuesday, while Sacred Heart dropped an 87-82 decision Massachusetts-Lowell that same night. The Big Green (5-5), who tied for third in the Ivy League last season at 8-6 and were 14-14 overall, are 2-3 on the road this year. The Pioneers (4-7), who are 1-1 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, are 2-1 on their home floor in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Pitt Center in Fairfield, Conn., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 2-2, with Dartmouth claiming an 81-76 win last year. Sacred Heart is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 7 on a sizzling 7-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks.

Now, the model has simulated Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Sacred Heart vs. Dartmouth:

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart spread: Sacred Heart -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart over/under: 155.5 points Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart money line: Dartmouth -103, Sacred Heart -117 Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart picks: See picks at SportsLine Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (15.5 points). The under has hit in two of Dartmouth's last three games, while the under hits in six of the last 10 Sacred Heart games. Dartmouth is 4-5 against the spread in its last nine games, while Sacred Heart is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games.

The model projects the Big Green to have three players register 12.7 points or more, led by Kareem Thomas' projected 18.8 points. The Pioneers, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 12.8 or more points, led by Anquan Hill with 14.3 points. The model projects a combined total of 150 points as the Under clears in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times and projects one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.