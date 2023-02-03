Who's Playing

Brown @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Brown 10-10; Dartmouth 8-13

What to Know

An Ivy battle is on tap between the Dartmouth Big Green and the Brown Bears at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth should still be feeling good after a win, while Brown will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Big Green beat the Columbia Lions 83-73 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brown came up short against the Cornell Big Red this past Saturday, falling 80-73.

Dartmouth came up short against Brown in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 77-70. Maybe Dartmouth will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brown have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.