Who's Playing
Brown @ Dartmouth
Current Records: Brown 10-10; Dartmouth 8-13
What to Know
An Ivy battle is on tap between the Dartmouth Big Green and the Brown Bears at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth should still be feeling good after a win, while Brown will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Big Green beat the Columbia Lions 83-73 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Brown came up short against the Cornell Big Red this past Saturday, falling 80-73.
Dartmouth came up short against Brown in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 77-70. Maybe Dartmouth will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brown have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Brown 77 vs. Dartmouth 70
- Feb 05, 2022 - Brown 62 vs. Dartmouth 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Dartmouth 58 vs. Brown 46