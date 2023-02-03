The Dartmouth Big Green will try to build on their recent winning stretch when they face the Brown Bears on Friday night. Dartmouth has won three of its last four games, moving to third place in the Ivy League standings following its win over Columbia last Saturday. Brown dropped to fifth place in the standings when it lost to Cornell its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 2 points in the latest Dartmouth vs. Brown odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

Dartmouth vs. Brown spread: Brown -2

Dartmouth vs. Brown over/under: 140 points

Dartmouth vs. Brown money line: Brown -130, Dartmouth +110

Why Dartmouth can cover

Dartmouth got off to a rough start this season, but it has started to play its best basketball of the campaign over the past month. The Big Green have won four of their last six games, including three of their last four, springing multiple upsets during that stretch. They took down Yale as 16-point underdogs in early January before beating Penn as 5-point underdogs and Harvard as 10-point underdogs.

The Big Green were able to take care of business in a different role last Saturday, winning and covering the spread as 8.5-point favorites against Columbia. Sophomore guard Ryan Cornish leads a trio of double-digit scorers with 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Dartmouth has covered the spread in four of its last five games this season, and it has also covered at a 6-2-1 clip in its last nine games against Brown.

Why Brown can cover

Brown has already taken care of business against Dartmouth once this season, covering the spread as a 6.5-point home favorite in a 77-70 win on Jan. 7. Nana Owusu-Anane was too much for the Big Green to handle, posting a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kalu Anya had a big game as well, nearly notching a double-double of his own with 16 points and nine boards.

The Bears have not lost a game by double digits since before Christmas, and they have won three of their last five games coming into this matchup. They have covered the spread at a 4-0-1 clip during that five-game stretch. Brown has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams and has covered in seven of its last eight road games.

