Who's Playing

Bryant @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Bryant 1-0; Dartmouth 0-1

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Edward Leede Arena. Bryant is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Thomas Terriers at home 147-39.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 88-74 to the Fordham Rams.

Bryant is now 1-0 while Dartmouth sits at a mirror-image 0-1. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bryant have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 24.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Big Green have allowed their opponents to shoot 57.40% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.