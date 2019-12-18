Dartmouth vs. Central Connecticut odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Central Connecticut and Dartmouth. Here are the results:
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will take on the Dartmouth Big Green at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth is 6-5 overall and 2-0 at home, while Central Connecticut is 0-10 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Big Green are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Dartmouth vs. Central Connecticut odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Central Connecticut vs. Dartmouth picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Dartmouth vs. Central Connecticut 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
After opening the season 5-1, Dartmouth, an Ivy League squad, enters this matchup having lost four of its last five. The Big Green, however, has been decent against the spread with a 5-4 mark against Division-I competition. Forward Chris Knight (12.2 ppg), guard James Foye (11 ppg) and guard Aaryn Rai (10.5 ppg) have led the way offensively.
Central Connecticut, out of the NEC, is coming off a 74-55 loss to Boston College that continued its frustrating 10-game losing streak to open the season. The Blue Devils, however, stayed within the 23.5-point spread in that game and have had some competitive games, including a 66-64 loss to Maine on Dec. 7. After failing to stay within the spread in their first seven games, they've stayed within the number in three straight.
So who wins Dartmouth vs. Central Connecticut? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
