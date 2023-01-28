Who's Playing

Columbia @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Columbia 6-15; Dartmouth 7-13

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Big Green and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Dartmouth as they fell 93-90 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Columbia and the Brown Bears on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Columbia falling 97-85 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Dartmouth is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Dartmouth took their matchup against the Lions when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 79-50 score. Will the Big Green repeat their success, or does Columbia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Green are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dartmouth have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.