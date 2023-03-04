Who's Playing

Harvard @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Harvard 14-13; Dartmouth 9-18

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Dartmouth and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Big Green came up short against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday, falling 89-79.

Harvard had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Princeton Tigers, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Crimson as they fell 58-56 to Princeton. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Harvard had been the slight favorite coming in.

Dartmouth got away with a 60-59 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson are a 4.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dartmouth have won two out of their last three games against Harvard.