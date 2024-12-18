The Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (4-8) are set to meet in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday morning. The Dolphins snapped their two-game skid in their last outing, beating SUNY Delhi 106-51. Dartmouth is on a three-game losing streak. On Dec. 14, UMass Lowell topped the Big Green 92-83.

Le Moyne vs. Dartmouth spread: Big Green -5.5

Le Moyne vs. Dartmouth over/under: 148.5 points

Le Moyne vs. Dartmouth money line: Big Green -209, Dolphins +173

Why Dartmouth can cover

Senior guard Ryan Cornish is effective on defense and can create his own shot. The Maryland native logs 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He's scored in double figures in eight straight games. On Dec. 3, Cornish had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Cade Haskins is a smooth shooter and floor spacer. The Minnesota native logs 12.7 points, four rebounds and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Haskins had 16 points, three assists and made five 3-pointers. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Le Moyne can cover

Junior forward Dwayne Koroma provides the team with a downhill scorer who takes efficient shots. He averages 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and shoots 74% from the field. He has seven games with 10-plus points. On Dec. 3 against Army, Koroma had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Zek Tekin is a sound ball handler and facilitator who averages 9.2 points, 2,7 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He's logged five-plus assists in three of his last four games. On Dec. 7 versus Binghamton, Tekin finished with 11 points, five assists, and four steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

