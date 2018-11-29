Dartmouth vs. Marist odds, line, start time: Belfast Classic picks, predictions from model on 6-1 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Marist vs. Dartmouth game 10,000 times
The Belfast Classic tips off at 11:30 a.m. ET from Ireland when the Marist Red Foxes and Dartmouth Big Green face off across "The Pond." The Foxes are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Marist vs. Dartmouth odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 140.5. Each team looks to bounce back from losing streaks at the Belfast Classic using differing styles -- Dartmouth (3-3) likes the up-tempo game, while Marist (1-4) prefers a game with fewer possessions. Before you place any Marist vs. Dartmouth picks, you'll want to see how SportsLine's advanced computer model is breaking it down.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It enters Week 3 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 6-1 run on its top-rated point-spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.
Now it has simulated Marist vs. Dartmouth 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it's also locked in an extremely strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.
The model knows Dartmouth's game is marked by unselfish play and three-point launching. The Big Green rank 25th in the country in assists and five players average in double-figures. A pair of sophomores, 6-8 Adrease Jackson (14 ppg) and 6-7 Chris Knight (13.5), lead the way. The team averages 13.5 treys per game, second-most in the nation, on 43.5 percent shooting (No. 8).
But just because Dartmouth gets up and down the floor doesn't mean it'll score at will and cover in Ireland.
Marist is a program on the upswing. After going just 6-25 last year and finishing last in the MAAC, the Foxes are picked to end up in the middle of the conference this season. The team is just 1-4, but three of those losses were by single-digits.
According to KenPom, Marist is one of the slowest-paced teams in the nation. Brian Parker (14.8 points per game) and Ryan Funk (11.6) are the lone Foxes averaging in double-figures.
So who wins Marist vs. Dartmouth? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Marist vs. Dartmouth spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.
