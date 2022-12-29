Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Dartmouth

Current Records: New Hamp. 5-7; Dartmouth 4-10

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Dartmouth Big Green are heading back home. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edward Leede Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Last week, the Big Green lost to the Massachusetts Minutemen on the road by a decisive 68-57 margin. The top scorer for Dartmouth was guard Jaren Johnson (13 points).

Meanwhile, the game between New Hamp. and the Brown Bears last Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 67-51.

Dartmouth is now 4-10 while New Hamp. sits at 5-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Dartmouth is 22nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.