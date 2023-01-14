Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Pennsylvania 9-8; Dartmouth 5-12

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Dartmouth and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UPenn winning the first 78-68 at home and the Big Green taking the second 84-70.

Dartmouth came up short against the Brown Bears on Saturday, falling 77-70.

Meanwhile, UPenn took their contest against the Columbia Lions on Saturday by a conclusive 84-55 score.

Dartmouth is now 5-12 while the Quakers sit at 9-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Big Green are 21st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. UPenn has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.