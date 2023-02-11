Who's Playing

Princeton @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Princeton 16-6; Dartmouth 8-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Princeton Tigers will be on the road. Princeton and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while Dartmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If there were any doubts why Princeton was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Columbia Lions with a sharp 88-66 victory.

Meanwhile, the contest between Dartmouth and the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday was not particularly close, with Dartmouth falling 72-53.

Princeton's win brought them up to 16-6 while the Big Green's loss pulled them down to 8-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Dartmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last three years.