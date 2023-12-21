Thursday brings a jam-packed schedule of college basketball, with the first game of the day happening at Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Dartmouth Big Green visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a cross-conference battle. Dartmouth is 4-7 overall and aiming for its first road win of the season. Sacred Heart is 4-9 overall and 2-3 in home games.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Fairfield. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Pioneers as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5 in the latest Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart odds.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart spread: Sacred Heart -3

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart over/under: 137.5 points

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart money line: SH -149, DART +130

DAR: The Big Green are 4-5 against the spread this season

SH: The Pioneers are 6-6 against the spread this season

Why Dartmouth can cover

Dartmouth is playing improved basketball in recent days, winning three of the last five games. The Big Green also have stellar defensive metrics, including a top-15 mark in the country in free throw prevention. Opponents are averaging only 13.0 free throw attempts per game against Dartmouth, and the Big Green are strongly above-average in defensive rebound rate (74.6%), assists allowed (12.3 per game), and 3-point percentage allowed (32.3%).

Dartmouth is also facing a Sacred Heart offense that is securing only 24.9% of offensive rebounds and shooting only 31.2% from 3-point range. The Pioneers are also below-average in free throw creation and averaging only 11.5 assists per game. On defense, Sacred Heart is also near the bottom of the country in defensive rebound rate, 3-point shooting allowed, 2-point shooting allowed, and assists allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Sacred Heart is fantastic in havoc creation on the defensive end of the floor. The Pioneers are forcing a turnover on 20.7% of defensive possessions and producing a 13.1% steal rate that ranks in the top 25 nationally. Sacred Heart also has a stellar 13.3% block rate, and the Pioneers are above-average in free throw prevention. Sacred Heart also stands to benefit from Dartmouth's struggling offense. The Big Green are scoring only 0.89 points per possession this season, ranking in the bottom 15 of the nation in offensive efficiency. Dartmouth is also in the bottom ten of the country in offensive rebound rate (18.7%), with strongly below-average marks in free throw creation, 3-point percentage, and assists per game.

On the whole, Dartmouth has been out-scored by 16.2 points per game in all road contests this season, and the Big Green can't match the turnover creation of Sacred Heart. Dartmouth forces a turnover on only 15.4% of defensive trips, ranking outside the top 300 nationally, and the Big Green yield 53.8% shooting on 2-point attempts. See which team to pick here.

