In a critical matchup in Atlantic 10 conference play, the Dayton Flyers men's basketball team rallied back from a 14-point halftime deficit to win 75-67 over Saint Louis on Tuesday. The turning point of the game arguably came in the grandstands, as comedian Dave Chappelle showed up just after halftime before Dayton went on its rally.

Following the arrival of Chappelle, a longtime resident of nearby Yellow Springs, the tenor of Tuesday's game changed significantly. After taking his seat in the opening moments of the second half, the Flyers willed themselves back into the game and eventually pulled away from Saint Louis, claiming victory in their final home game of the season. Afterwards, Chappelle walked up the tunnel and posed for photos with UD players as well as coach Anthony Grant, who told reporters he was a big fan of Chappelle and had attended one of his shows in Yellow Springs last summer.

"It's not every day you get Dave Chappelle in the house," Grant said, per the Dayton Daily News.

Interestingly, Chappelle told the Daily News it was his first time attending a game at UD Arena despite living in the area. It won't be his last -- afterwards, he told Grant he would be back at another Flyers game down the road.

Chappelle has cemented his place as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time, achieving great fame as the star of Chappelle's Show from 2003 to 2006. After famously walking away from the show in its prime and doing comedy acts infrequently for a decade, Chappelle began performing comedy specials again beginning in 2017, and he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time in his career this past January.