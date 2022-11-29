Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Davidson

Current Records: Charlotte 5-2; Davidson 6-1

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Belk Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Davidson was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Francisco Dons this past Friday, winning 89-80. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: guard Foster Loyer (30), guard Reed Bailey (20), forward Sam Mennenga (15), and guard Desmond Watson (14). Reed Bailey's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs last week.

Meanwhile, the 49ers took their contest against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-42 score.

Davidson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Davidson is now 6-1 while Charlotte sits at 5-2. Davidson is 4-1 after wins this season, Charlotte 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won four out of their last seven games against Charlotte.