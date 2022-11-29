Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Davidson
Current Records: Charlotte 5-2; Davidson 6-1
What to Know
The Davidson Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Belk Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
Davidson was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Francisco Dons this past Friday, winning 89-80. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: guard Foster Loyer (30), guard Reed Bailey (20), forward Sam Mennenga (15), and guard Desmond Watson (14). Reed Bailey's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs last week.
Meanwhile, the 49ers took their contest against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-42 score.
Davidson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Davidson is now 6-1 while Charlotte sits at 5-2. Davidson is 4-1 after wins this season, Charlotte 3-1.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Davidson have won four out of their last seven games against Charlotte.
- Nov 30, 2021 - Davidson 0 vs. Charlotte 0
- Dec 15, 2020 - Charlotte 63 vs. Davidson 52
- Nov 12, 2019 - Charlotte 71 vs. Davidson 58
- Nov 27, 2018 - Davidson 76 vs. Charlotte 56
- Nov 28, 2017 - Davidson 85 vs. Charlotte 70
- Nov 26, 2016 - Davidson 79 vs. Charlotte 57
- Dec 01, 2015 - Davidson 109 vs. Charlotte 74