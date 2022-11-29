Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Davidson

Current Records: Charlotte 5-2; Davidson 6-1

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Belk Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Davidson bagged an 89-80 victory over the San Francisco Dons this past Friday. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: guard Foster Loyer (30), guard Reed Bailey (20), forward Sam Mennenga (15), and guard Desmond Watson (14). Reed Bailey's performance made up for a slower game against the Old Dominion Monarchs last week.

Meanwhile, Charlotte made easy work of the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday and carried off a 69-42 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12.5 points in Charlotte's favor.

The wins brought Davidson up to 6-1 and Charlotte to 5-2. The Wildcats are 4-1 after wins this season, the 49ers 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won four out of their last seven games against Charlotte.