Fordham @ Davidson

Current Records: Fordham 19-5; Davidson 11-12

The Fordham Rams haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Rams and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where Davidson won 57-43, we could be in for a big score.

Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, winning 77-67. Guard Darius Quisenberry was the offensive standout of the matchup for Fordham, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Davidson strolled past UMass with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 93-78. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was guard Connor Kochera, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 19-5 and Davidson to 11-12. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Davidson have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Fordham.