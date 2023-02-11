Who's Playing
Fordham @ Davidson
Current Records: Fordham 19-5; Davidson 11-12
What to Know
The Fordham Rams haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Rams and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where Davidson won 57-43, we could be in for a big score.
Fordham was able to grind out a solid win over the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, winning 77-67. Guard Darius Quisenberry was the offensive standout of the matchup for Fordham, picking up 21 points.
Meanwhile, Davidson strolled past UMass with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 93-78. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was guard Connor Kochera, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 19-5 and Davidson to 11-12. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Davidson have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Fordham.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Davidson 57 vs. Fordham 43
- Mar 11, 2022 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Davidson 66 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 22, 2022 - Davidson 69 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Davidson 73 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 49
- Jan 19, 2020 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Davidson 77 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 12, 2019 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 21, 2018 - Davidson 76 vs. Fordham 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Davidson 75 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 28, 2017 - Davidson 84 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - Fordham 60 vs. Davidson 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Fordham 91 vs. Davidson 82