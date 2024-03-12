Teams looking to turn around their fortunes just in time for the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament meet when the 13th-seeded Davidson Wildcats face the 12th-seeded Fordham Rams on Tuesday. The winner will meet fifth-seeded VCU on Wednesday. The Wildcats (15-16, 5-13 Atlantic 10), who have lost five in a row, won both matchups by double figures during the regular season, posting a 79-69 win at Fordham on Jan. 17 and a 68-53 home win on Feb. 20. The Rams (12-19, 6-12 Atlantic 10), who have lost three straight, are 9-22 all-time in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Tipoff from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Davidson leads the all-time series 16-3, including a 1-0 edge in games played in the conference tournament. The Wildcats are 4-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. Fordham odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.

Davidson vs. Fordham spread: Davidson -4

Davidson vs. Fordham over/under: 134 points

Davidson vs. Fordham money line: Davidson -178, Fordham +148

DAV: The Wildcats have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 14 games (+5.65 units)

FOR: The Rams have hit the team total under in 7 of their last 8 games as the home team (+5.85 units)

Why Davidson can cover

Despite missing leading scorer senior forward David Skogman, who was injured earlier in the year, the Wildcats have seen a number of players step up in his absence. Among them is senior guard Grant Huffman. In two games against the Rams this season, he is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals. He is coming off a 15-point, nine-assist and eight-rebound effort in an 89-71 loss at Saint Joseph's on Saturday. In 31 starts this year, Huffman is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.7 minutes.

Also powering Davidson is senior guard Connor Kochera, who has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last 10 games. He scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 69-59 loss to Loyola Chicago on Wednesday. In two games against the Rams this season, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes. In 31 games, all starts, Kochera is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 28.8 minutes.

Why Fordham can cover

Senior guard Kyle Rose leads the Rams in scoring and has reached double-figure scoring in four of the past five games. In 31 games, including 30 starts, Rose is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 28.1 minutes. In two games against Davidson this season, he averaged seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes. He scored 31 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 82-69 loss at Saint Joseph's on March 2.

Senior guard Japhet Medor is also averaging double-digit scoring. In 29 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 10 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes. He is in his first season with the Rams after spending last year at Texas-San Antonio. Medor has reached double-figure scoring in 14 games, including a season-high 24 points in a 119-113 three-overtime win at George Washington.

