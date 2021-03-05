The No. 6 George Mason Patriots and the No. 3 Davidson Wildcats will face off in a 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Robins Center. GMU is 13-8, while Davidson is 12-7. Davidson is 8-8-2 against the spread this season. George Mason has an 8-11-1 ATS mark.

The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Davidson vs. George Mason odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any George Mason vs. Davidson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Davidson vs. George Mason. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for George Mason vs. Davidson:

Davidson vs. George Mason spread: Davidson -5.5

Davidson vs. George Mason over-under: 131 points

What you need to know about Davidson

The Wildcats netted a 65-57 victory over the VCU Rams on Saturday. Luka Brajkovic (15 points) and Kellan Grady (13 points) were the top scorers for Davidson. The Wildcats had a season-high 10 steals.

Davidson shot 49 percent from the floor in the win over VCU. The Wildcats split their last four games of the regular season. This is the fourth time in seven years Davidson has been awarded a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

What you need to know about George Mason

GMU rolled to a 73-59 win over the George Washington Colonials on Thursday in a second round matchup in the Atlantic 10 tourney. The top scorers for the Patriots were Jordan Miller (19 points) and Ronald Polite (17 points). George Mason outscored George Washington 51-34 in the second half.

George Mason only committed a season-low six turnovers against the Colonials. The Patriots are 10-0 when scoring 70-plus points this season. GMU is holding its opponents to 26.7 percent shooting (23-86) from 3-point range over its last five games.

How to make George Mason vs. Davidson picks

The model has simulated Davidson vs. George Mason 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Davidson vs. George Mason? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Davidson vs. George Mason spread to jump on Friday.