Davidson vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Davidson (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Davidson 1-2; Nevada 2-2

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. Davidson will be strutting in after a victory while Nevada will be stumbling in from a defeat.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, the Southern California Trojans took down the Wolf Pack 76-66 on Saturday. G Jalen Harris had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Davidson simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 87-49. Davidson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Kellan Grady, who had 14 points along with nine boards, and F Luka Brajkovic, who had 21 points.

Nevada isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

Nevada had enough points to win and then some against Davidson when the teams last met two seasons ago, taking their contest 81-68. Will the Wolf Pack repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.