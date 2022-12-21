Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Davidson

Current Records: Northeastern 3-7; Davidson 7-4

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats are 4-0 against the Northeastern Huskies since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Wildcats and Northeastern will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Davidson came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, falling 69-61. Forward Sam Mennenga (14 points) was the top scorer for Davidson.

Meanwhile, Northeastern came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sunday, falling 81-73. Northeastern got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmyl Telfort (20), guard Jared Turner (15), forward Chris Doherty (10), and guard Masai Troutman (10).

The Wildcats are now 7-4 while the Huskies sit at 3-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Davidson is 53rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. Northeasterns have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won all of the games they've played against Northeastern in the last eight years.