Northeastern @ Davidson

Current Records: Northeastern 3-7; Davidson 7-4

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats are 4-0 against the Northeastern Huskies since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Davidson will be home for the holidays to greet Northeastern at 1 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wildcats came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, falling 69-61. The top scorer for Davidson was forward Sam Mennenga (14 points).

Meanwhile, Northeastern came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sunday, falling 81-73. Northeastern got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmyl Telfort (20), guard Jared Turner (15), forward Chris Doherty (10), and guard Masai Troutman (10).

Davidson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. At 1-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Huskies aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-5.

The losses put the Wildcats at 7-4 and Northeastern at 3-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Davidson is stumbling into the game with the 51st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. Northeasterns have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won all of the games they've played against Northeastern in the last eight years.