Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Davidson
Current Records: Old Dominion 3-2; Davidson 4-1
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Davidson Wildcats at 11:11 a.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Monarchs beat the Furman Paladins 82-77 on Friday. Old Dominion got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson (26), guard Imo Essien (13), forward Ben Stanley (13), and guard Mekhi Long (11).
Meanwhile, Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, winning 69-60. The top scorer for the Wildcats was guard Foster Loyer (18 points).
Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 3-2 and Davidson to 4-1. In their victory, Old Dominion relied heavily on Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who had 26 points and six assists along with five boards. Davidson will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.