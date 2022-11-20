Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Davidson

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-2; Davidson 4-1

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Davidson Wildcats at 11:11 a.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Monarchs beat the Furman Paladins 82-77 on Friday. Old Dominion got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson (26), guard Imo Essien (13), forward Ben Stanley (13), and guard Mekhi Long (11).

Meanwhile, Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, winning 69-60. The top scorer for the Wildcats was guard Foster Loyer (18 points).

Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 3-2 and Davidson to 4-1. In their victory, Old Dominion relied heavily on Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who had 26 points and six assists along with five boards. Davidson will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.