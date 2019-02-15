Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 run

The surging Davidson Wildcats look to avenge one of their two conference losses when they host Saint Joseph's in a critical Atlantic 10 showdown Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from John M. Belk Arena. The Wildcats need a win in order to maintain a share of the A-10 lead with VCU as both clubs head into Friday with a 9-2 conference record. The Hawks won 61-60 on Jan. 15, but have lost five of eight since. The Wildcats have won six of their last seven and are coming off a 79-69 win at Fordham. The Wildcats are 11-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 135.5 in the latest Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's odds. Before you make any Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows the Wildcats will be motivated to even the series with St. Joseph's while also remaining a front-runner for the A-10 title. Co-leader VCU plays at Dayton on Saturday. Five of Davidson's past six wins have come by double figures as the Wildcats have used a combination of efficient offense and solid defense to dispatch A-10 opponents.

The Wildcats shot 51 percent against Fordham while holding the Rams to 38.3 percent. They made 11 3-pointers, built an 11-point halftime lead and weren't seriously threatened in the second half. Kellan Grady led the way with 28 points while Luka Brajkovic had 18 points and 12 boards for Davidson, which had four players in double figures.

But just because the Wildcats come in hot doesn't mean they are assured of covering against a St. Joe's club that seems to save its best performances for this rivalry.

The Hawks not only won the first meeting, but they are on a 20-6 run against the spread following a 20-plus point loss at home. Such will be the case Friday as they will look to bounce back from a 76-51 home loss to St. Bonaventure. But in its prior outing, the youth-laden club had one of its best performances of the season in a 91-61 blowout over St. Louis.

In the first matchup with Davidson, the Hawks held their rival to 39.3 percent shooting from the field, made 10 3-pointers and forced 15 turnovers. Chris Clover led the way with 18 points, including what proved to be the game-winning jumper with about a minute left. Freshman Jared Bynum added 12 points and nine assists.

