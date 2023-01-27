Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ Davidson
Current Records: Saint Louis 14-6; Davidson 10-10
What to Know
The Saint Louis Billikens are 2-7 against the Davidson Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Saint Louis and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Billikens strolled past the La Salle Explorers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 84-71. Guard Sincere Parker and forward Francis Okoro were among the main playmakers for Saint Louis as the former had 20 points along with five rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 20 boards and 12 points.
Meanwhile, Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over La Salle on Tuesday, winning 64-57. Forward Sam Mennenga took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to 11 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Saint Louis is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Billikens, who are 9-10 against the spread.
The wins brought Saint Louis up to 14-6 and Davidson to 10-10. Saint Louis is 8-5 after wins this year, Davidson 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.17
Odds
The Billikens are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Davidson have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Davidson 84 vs. Saint Louis 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Davidson 79 vs. Saint Louis 58
- Jan 22, 2020 - Davidson 71 vs. Saint Louis 59
- Mar 16, 2019 - Saint Louis 67 vs. Davidson 44
- Jan 26, 2019 - Davidson 54 vs. Saint Louis 53
- Mar 09, 2018 - Davidson 78 vs. Saint Louis 60
- Jan 03, 2018 - Davidson 54 vs. Saint Louis 51
- Jan 08, 2017 - Davidson 77 vs. Saint Louis 66
- Jan 20, 2016 - Saint Louis 96 vs. Davidson 87