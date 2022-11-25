Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Davidson

Current Records: San Francisco 6-0; Davidson 5-1

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will take on the San Francisco Dons at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Belk Arena. Davidson will be seeking to avenge the 65-60 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 13 of last year.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 victory. Davidson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Sam Mennenga, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Foster Loyer, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

As for San Francisco, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Tuesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Wichita State Shockers 67-63. The top scorers for San Francisco were forward Josh Kunen (15 points), guard Julian Rishwain (13 points), and guard Tyrell Roberts (13 points). Kunen had some trouble finding his footing against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins bumped Davidson to 5-1 and the Dons to 6-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.