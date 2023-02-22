Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Davidson

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-15; Davidson 12-14

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Davidson Wildcats are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Belk Arena. St. Bonaventure will be seeking to avenge the 81-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 1 of last year.

The Bonnies were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-81 to the George Washington Colonials. A silver lining for St. Bonaventure was the play of forward Chad Venning, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Davidson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Foster Loyer (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).

Davidson's victory lifted them to 12-14 while St. Bonaventure's loss dropped them down to 13-15. We'll see if St. Bonaventure have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won eight out of their last 12 games against St. Bonaventure.