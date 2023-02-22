Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Davidson
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-15; Davidson 12-14
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Davidson Wildcats are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Belk Arena. St. Bonaventure will be seeking to avenge the 81-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 1 of last year.
The Bonnies were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-81 to the George Washington Colonials. A silver lining for St. Bonaventure was the play of forward Chad Venning, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
Speaking of close games: Davidson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Foster Loyer (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).
Davidson's victory lifted them to 12-14 while St. Bonaventure's loss dropped them down to 13-15. In Davidson's win, Sam Mennenga had 17 points and David Skogman had 12 points along with seven boards. We'll see if St. Bonaventure have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Davidson have won eight out of their last 12 games against St. Bonaventure.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Davidson 81 vs. St. Bonaventure 76
- Feb 24, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 56 vs. Davidson 53
- Feb 21, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Davidson 58
- Feb 14, 2020 - Davidson 93 vs. St. Bonaventure 64
- Mar 06, 2019 - Davidson 64 vs. St. Bonaventure 46
- Feb 01, 2019 - Davidson 75 vs. St. Bonaventure 66
- Mar 10, 2018 - Davidson 82 vs. St. Bonaventure 70
- Feb 27, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 117 vs. Davidson 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Davidson 83 vs. St. Bonaventure 73
- Feb 28, 2017 - Davidson 68 vs. St. Bonaventure 63
- Mar 11, 2016 - Davidson 90 vs. St. Bonaventure 86
- Jan 02, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 97 vs. Davidson 85